Donald Trump's Twitter Account Restored by Elon Musk, Supporters and Critics up in Arms

Donald Trump’s Twitter account was reinstated after Elon Musk put the decision upto a poll, where 51.8% of Twitter users voted in favour of bringing back Trump’s account. The former US president had been banned from Twitter on account of “inciting violence". The reinstatement of his account did not sit well with many Twitter users who criticised Musk’s move. The new owner of Twitter, on the other hand, said, “The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei." More than 15 million people voted in the poll asking whether Trump’s account should be reinstated, with a narrow majority voting in the affirmative.

There is uproar on Twitter, with both supporters and detractors of Musk (and Trump) making their opinions known.

Meanwhile, many Twitter users have started creating random polls mocking Elon Musk. Many of these polls have asked if Twitter owner Musk should be banned from Twitter. Other suggestions include giving it away to a seventh-grader, to The Rock, selling it for a dollar or giving all his money away to a random Twitter user.

