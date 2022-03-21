Donkey or Fish? A Viral Optical Illusion That Has JK Rowling Curious

Several mind-boggling optical illusions have previously left netizens scratching their heads. A recent one to go viral online claims to reveal whether a person is left-brained or right-brained, depending on what they see first in the image. Shared by author JK Rowling, the post showcases an image along with the text that reads, “If you’re right-brained, you’ll see a fish. If you’re left-brained, you’ll see a mermaid." Thousands of people, including celebrities, weighed in on the illusion after it surfaced on the microblogging site. However, many including the Harry Potter author opined that the illustration resembled neither a fish nor a mermaid, instead, it rather looked like a donkey. “It’s a donkey, though," wrote Rowling. So far her post has received over 139k likes and a bunch of retweets.

Take a look:

Advertisement

English comedian and author David Baddiel also opined that the illustration was of a donkey but presenter Jonathon Ross disagreed as he was convinced the illustration depicted a plump seal.

Some netizens baked the idea that the illustration was of a seal, others mentioned that they could see both a seal and also a donkey, but definitely not a mermaid. However, a user went on to claim that she could see a horse.

What do you see in the optical illusion image?

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.