'Don't Be Scared of Snakes, Be Alert': Bihar Forest Guard's Speech Wins Praises Online

The sight of a snake can give chills even to the bravest. It is natural that the first instinct would be to hit the snake or even worse, kill it. As people always choose to maintain their distance from a venomous snake, they rely on forest officials to get rid of the reptile. A few days back, a Banded Krait, which is highly venomous snake of the cobra family, was rescued from one of Bihar’s villages. Making most of the opportunity, a Bihar forest official decided to educate villagers about the important role these creatures play in nature.

While addressing the residents of Pharingola village in Kishanganj, forest guard Anil Kumar said that people don’t have to be scared, they just have to be alert. In the viral clip, Kumar states that as humans, snakes too are a part of the ecosystem and the two need to coexist. Adding that snakes have been created by the almighty for a certain purpose, the forest guard said, “Without their existence, the life on earth is incomplete."

Advertisement

Department of Environment, Forest & Climate Change Secretary, Dipak Kumar Singh had shared the video of Kumar’s address with the netizens.

Watch the clip here:

Users on the microblogging site were impressed with the forest guard and heaped praises for him. “He is speaking with clear mind and confidence. It also shows that he is accepted by the villagers as one of their own. Excellent effort. Spreading public awareness by the officer Anil Kumar, speaks a lot about his motivation," one of the users wrote. Another said, “Excellent work with clear thoughts."

Check out some more reaction to the viral clip:

For the record, as many as six venomous snakes are found in Bihar. Hundreds of people die every year due to snake bites in the state.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.