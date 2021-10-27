'Don't be That Guy': Scotland Police's Campaign to Tackle Sexual Crimes Wins Praise

For far too long women have been put into the centre of any sexual assault/harassment case where they are the victim. The onus of being the victim has most of the times been put on women for wearing certain types of clothes or projecting certain kind of behaviour, while ‘men were just being men’. But the tables have been turned in a recent campaign by Scotland Police against sexual assault.

Earlier this month, Scotland Police launched a campaign called That Guy with the aim of “reducing rape, serious sexual assault and harassment by having frank conversations with men about male sexual entitlement." The video shared by That Guy on its social media handle shows a group of men talking about certain scenarios where men have tried to exert their sexual willingness over a woman who was clearly not asking for it.

By shifting the focus of taking responsibility for their actions, That Guy is asking men to change their ways rather than asking women to not go out alone at night, or wear certain clothes. In their statement, Scotland Police said, “We want women to be free to live their lives without having to worry about what men say or do. Women should be able to go about their daily lives without worrying about being sexually harassed, assaulted or raped."

The statement urged men to make a “real difference" by following their own attitudes and behaviour, at home, at work and socialising with their group of friends. Through this campaign, Scotland Police is urging men to stop contributing to a culture that “targets, minimises, demeans and brutalises women." The solution to ending sexual crimes against women, according to the That Guy campaign, is to talk openly to their male friends and family members about behaviour that is damaging to women and puts men at risk of offending.

The campaign has already managed to start a conversation on social media as the response suggests. Scottish professional basketball player Kieron Achara shared his reaction to the campaign and tweeted, “Such a powerful statement that should have us all thinking more. We can do better. Don’t be that guy.

What are your thoughts on this campaign?

