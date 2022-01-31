'Don't Bother Us, Papa': Bihar Woman Posts 'Got Married' After Father Claims Abduction

A woman in Bihar posted on social media that she “got married" soon after her father had claimed that she had been abducted. He had filed an FIR claiming that she had been kidnapped, but his daughter took to social media to announce that she had in fact gotten married and also added, “Don’t bother us, papa." Her video message was circulated widely on social media. In it, she could be seen not only dismissing the abduction case alleged by her father but also appealing for help from the police, reported India Today. She could be seen with her husband in the video, stating that she had gotten married to him of her own free will.

Investigation into the viral video revealed that the woman hailed from Malikpura. Her father had filed the FIR at the Goraul police station. The woman also added in the video that she was happy in her marriage. She went on to request her family members to not disturb her. As per the India Today report, the police are looking into both the father’s FIR and the daughter’s video. Further action in the case remains to be seen. As of now, the situation is inconclusive as to whether or not there was indeed any force involved in the woman’s wedding.

Advertisement

In India, a daily war is waged when it comes to family and marriage, with parents’ disapproval and societal obstructions combining to create various unprecedented situations. In Karnataka, a couple remained separated from each other for 35 long years before tying the knot last year. Jayamma and Chikkanna of Devaramuddanahalli village in Hassan district, Karnataka, were separated while young and in love by their parents who opposed the union. They had grown up in the same village and fell in love. Although both families knew each other well, Jayamma’s parents were adamant on not marrying their daughter to Chikkana, who was working as a construction labourer. They proceeded to marry her off to a groom of their choice. After marriage too, Jayamma continued to live in the same village with her husband. Unable to bear the loss, Chikkanna moved away to another village called Metagalli near Mysore and continued to work as a labourer. He chose not to remarry owing to his undying love for Jayamma.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.