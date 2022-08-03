Don't Know the Game But Cheering On, Desi Twitter Celebrates India's CWG Win in Lawn Bowl

This Tuesday was no less than a dream come true for India, after women’s four scripted history by clinching its historic first-ever Gold at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in the Lawn Bowls Final. India has upped its medal tally in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, courtesy of the efforts of Lovely Choubey, Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki, and Nayanmoni Saikia. The women’s four achieved this remarkable feat after thrashing South Africa by 17-10 in the finals. While the entire nation was ecstatic over the victory, the big achievement stirred a new spirit among the netizens, as after the feat internet was instantly swamped with congratulatory posts.

While India’s gold awakened nationalism among the netizens, the users innocently admitted that they weren’t aware of the game. However, it was the sportsman spirit and the excitement to see their country participating in an international event, that they watched the competition till the end. While appreciating the team, one user wrote, “Cannot believe I spent around 3 hours watching India’s Lawn Bowls final at Commonwealth Games 2022 with no knowledge of the sport….and the ladies have done it … Historic!!" Another wrote, “From not knowing what this game is all about (Lawn Bowls) to getting a gold medal in this sport. India has truly made a fabulous leap in the sporting world."

Apart from netizens singing praises for the team, several prominent names also took to their respective social media handles to acknowledge the historic achievement. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first people to wish the team. He tweeted, “Historic win in Birmingham! India is proud of Lovely Choubey, Pinki Singh, Nayanmoni Saikia, and Rupa Rani Tirkey for bringing home the prestigious Gold in Lawn Bowls. The team has demonstrated great dexterity and their success will motivate many Indians towards Lawn Bowls." Indian cricketer and Air Force Officer Shikha Pandey tweeted, “My mother has a new favourite team- The Lawn Bowls Indian women’s team. Absolute legends."

For those who don’t know, the lawn bowl, also known as lawn bowling, involves rolling the biased balls closer to a smaller ball called a jack or kitty. Weighing around 1.5 kgs, a lawn bowl is called a biased ball as it is heavier on one side, which allows the player to curl it.

