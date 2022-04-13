'Don't Look Up' IRL? TV Host's 'Patronising' Interview with Activist Slammed on Twitter

A ‘Just Stop Oil’ activist’s interview on British TV has eerily reminded the Internet of a scene from Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence-starrer Don’t Look Up. The ‘Just Stop Oil’ activists have been protesting the fossil fuel economy amid rising fuel prices. The TV segment in question was discussing if oil protests are “justified". The interviewer, who has been criticised by social media users as being “patronising" termed the “Just Stop Oil" slogan “very playground". The activist in the segment, 20-year-old Miranda Whelehan, spoke on the need to stop new oil licensing and how a recent IPCC report has warned of an imminent “climate catastrophe". The Netflix movie Don’t Look Up features similar scenes with Leo and Jennifer’s characters. The film is a take on the climate crisis at hand and how different sections of society responded to it.

Adam McKay’s ‘Don’t Look Up’ featuring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence among a pantheon of star cast raked up a social media storm wherein climate action became the focal point. McKay’s film was said to be uncomfortably close to reality and this interview seems to have reinforced that point yet again.

