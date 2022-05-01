'Don't Want to Buy Underwear': 80-year-old's Conversation with Alexa Will Make You Laugh

An amusing conversation between a 80-year-old man and Alexa has been touching a chord with netizens. The elderly person in the video is Patriotic Kenny, a Navy veteran who has 1.9 million followers on TikTok. His first-time encounter with Alexa reminded users of their parents and even their own interactions with the cloud-based voice service. In the video, Kenny can be seen asking the gadget if ‘pepperoni and sausage pizza is good for you’. However, the gadget fails to respond to the question and adds sausage to the shopping list. It does not end here. The service then also adds underwear to the list and the veteran is seen visibly confused. He says, “I don’t want to shop for underwear, I didn’t say that." Watch the amusing video here:

A user commented: “My dad keeps calling her Irene!" and another user said that the clip reminded him of his father. A person commented: “Sir, sausage and pepperoni pizzas are very good for you. Alexa knows nothing." The video has garnered 10,000 likes in three days.

Meanwhile, it was found that Indians talked to Alexa more in 2021. With almost 50 per cent customers from non-metro cities, the number of requests to Alexa in 2021 increased by 68 per cent since the previous year, Amazon India said. During the announcement of fourth anniversary of Alexa in India, the company said that Alexa has entertained customers by playing more than 21.6 lakh songs every day, genre such as kids, devotional and regional language were extremely prominent in the top 20 songs.

“We are constantly working to make Alexa more useful and delightful for customers in India with launches such as our most advanced Echo Show 10 with intelligent motion, India’s first celebrity voice with Amitabh Bachchan, and the Mahindra XUV700 vehicle with Alexa built-in," Puneesh Kumar, Country Leader for Alexa, Amazon India, said in a statement.

