'Don't Want to Go': IndiGo Air Hostess Delivers Tearful Farewell Speech on Flight

An IndiGo air hostess’ tearful goodbye to her workplace has been going viral. A workplace that actually becomes like your home is hard to find. But once you have found a gem of a company, then it is heartbreaking to leave. Something similar happened with the air hostess in this video. Surabhi Nair, the immensely popular flight attendant from the video, turned misty-eyed while announcing her exit from the organisation on her last flight. The emotional video clip was shared by Indian singer Amrutha Suresh, on her official Instagram account. The now-viral clip shows Surabhi in tears, using the public-address system on the aircraft to give a touching speech on her last day of work.

The video begins with Surabhi saying in a shaky voice, “I never thought this day would come.” While wiping the tears, the flight attendant added, “It’s like a piece of my heart… I don’t know what to say.” Her sweet heart-melting speech was a final note of gratitude for her employer, as she continued, “This company has given me everything, and it’s an amazing organisation to work with.” She revealed, “It’s amazing…It’s like I don’t want to go but I have to go.”

While sharing the video, Amrutha wrote in the caption, “What a beautiful [send] off to this beautiful lady by Indigo. So much touched”. So far, the emotional clip has been played more than 330k times and has garnered over 32.2k likes. One of Surabhi’s colleagues took to the comments section and wrote, “You were an amazing crew Surabhi, more than that you were an amazing human. You were so kind and humble… You made everyone around you comfortable. I have never seen you without a smile on your face, you are so positive, keep going, all the best.. I also missed flying with you, but still got a lot of beautiful memories with you, all the best for your bright future.”

Few IndiGo customers recognised her from their previous flight and taking to the comment section one user wrote, “I think, we should say thanks to you lots of time for your great service. Which you dedicated to us. I always miss you and miss all the moments which we spend with you on indigo flight. Also thanks to indigo for hiring your kind of flight crew. Thanks once again.”

What are your views about this emotional farewell video?

