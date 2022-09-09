BuzzFix | Never Not Worried, Darling. Why Does the World Love to Watch Women 'Fail'?

With the sheer number of reviewers, audiences, fans and haters asking ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ director Olivia Wilde to worry over the past week, I’d be worried if she wasn’t. The cast drama has escalated to the point that people have been demanding to watch a documentary about the shooting of the film over the film itself, spawning lengthy discourse and explainers. Twitter, unfortunately, is not the microcosm of the macrocosm that we think it is; in the real world- shocker- it turns out that there’s room for more than just one side to be wrong. You need not look further than electoral politics of any country to understand that.

Olivia Wilde vs Harry Styles Fandom

Advertisement

Olivia Wilde, fresh off the critical success of her debut directorial feature ‘Booksmart’, took on ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ so she could break the artistic mould before it froze. She then split from ex Jason Sudeikis and got together with one of the entertainment industry’s darlings who hasn’t been free of public scrutiny since he was 16, Harry Styles, in close succession. This development was crucial, because it was what turned the eyes of thousands of broken-hearted teenagers on her. While some of them were “stans" who have been in a parasocial relationship with the popstar for years, others believed he was being closeted and was secretly married to his ex One Direction bandmate. Out came the pitchforks, with lengthy Twitter threads on “Olivia Wilde being problematic"; jokes made in bad taste years ago were dug up, and even an allegation about an unproven Harvey Weinstein connection surfaced.

Good Woman, Bad Woman

Advertisement

It so happens in movies that when there’s a “bad woman" and the audience doesn’t want to believe in its own misogyny, it also drags out a “good woman" to the forefront as its mouthpiece. In this scenario, the “good woman" came readily in the form of ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ lead actor Florence Pugh, whose behaviour during the film’s premiere at the Venice Film Festival has all but confirmed that there has, in fact, been a feud. Into these troubled waters waded Shia LaBeouf, who was initially casted for Styles’ role in the film, and then departed over disagreements. Wilde spoke to Variety about having creative differences with LaBeouf (who was later accused of abuse by two women) and that protecting her cast, especially Pugh, was her priority. Wilde said she had fired LaBeouf. LaBeouf sent text message exchanges to Variety and claimed that he had quit; an (in)famous viral video leaked soon after, where Wilde could be seen attempting to mediate between Pugh and LaBeouf, asking him to stay on with the project. Wilde, as per a new Vanity Fair article, has stood by her claim.

Advertisement

Even though the video had zero context and no time-stamp, and no one ever got to know what had actually transpired on the set, the general public unanimously decided that Wilde was attempting to shield an abuser at the cost of Pugh. At a later stage, if this does not become only a footnote in Hollywood’s scandalous magnum opus, it might turn out that the accusations against Wilde had, in fact, been true. “Larry Stylinson" might come out one day and declare that they have, in fact, been married for years. It could well be that LaBeouf’s claims are true and that he is sincerely on the path to redemption and not trying a cosmetic quick-fix. What will still not change is the relish with which countless people have, over the past few months, watched a woman supposedly “fail" publicly.

Advertisement

The problem is bigger than the current witch-hunt for Olivia Wilde. Just like the bullying of Amber Heard before her, it sends a clear message to women everywhere and it’s that there are millions of prying eyes waiting on your downfall, lurking in the background, rooting for you to crash and burn. That was how the hate-train derailed just from the tracks of Styles’ fandom and started running amok in the general consciousness. At first, it was Styles’ fans claiming she “looked like his mother" and was an absentee mother to her own children, that she had cheated on Sudeikis, was so distracted by her “boy-toy" on set that Pugh had to step in and direct the film- claims all easily dismissible as recognisable forms of sexist hatred. With the LaBeouf controversy, however, the Olivia Wilde witch-hunt party gained just the legitimacy and general admissibility that it needed.

Advertisement

‘Miss Flo’

Make no mistake; the general public cares as little about Pugh as they do about Wilde. It is, for the most part, the hatred of Wilde that is now masquerading as a sudden disproportionate surge of sympathy for Pugh, with people willing to go to war over allegations that the younger actor has never even made herself. There is a reason that the ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ scandal is garnering public interest to the levels of the Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ incident. It’s no secret that the “girlboss" variety of white feminism leaves much to be desired. But Twitter, over the past week, would have you believe that a few of Wilde’s comments about “female pleasure" (maybe misguided; DWD has not released to the public yet) are more devastating to women’s well-being than the countless misogynistic auteurs who live peaceful lives away from any form of concerted public outcry.

Jordan Peterson and Privilege

Deciding moral culpability is beyond the scope of this article, but the sinister trick is up for display: the world is rooting for the downfall of a woman who refuses to “sit pretty". Wilde has, for years, been outspoken about her political affiliation. She has repeatedly spoken up against Donald Trump, and her mother, Leslie Cockburn, was the 2018 Democratic nominee for Virginia’s 5th district in the U.S. House of Representatives. She had ultimately lost to Republican Denver Riggleman.

The last piece of the puzzle that comes together to form a sinister face: Jordan Peterson. Wilde told Interviews Magazine that she had based Chris Pine’s character, the villain in the film, on “the hero of the incel community" Jordan Peterson. She described the incels as “disenfranchised, mostly white men who believe they are entitled to sex from women" to Maggie Gyllenhaal, who was asking the questions. While Peterson’s daughter claimed that her father is not pro-incel, Peterson himself took issue with Wilde branding him a pseudo-intellectual.

Wilde was only an addition to a long line of critics against Peterson. To put it in perspective, Peterson is a man who does not believe that white privilege is a product of racial privilege, believes that Marxism is “based on hatred", and does not believe that a male-dominated patriarchal society exists. It’s no surprise that Wilde’s comments drew droves of his rabid YouTube fans coming to his defence.

We’re Worried, Darling

Now, imagine a clueless individual (there have been tweets asking that the ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ drama be explained to them in NFL terms, or like they’re a five-year-old) looking into the fiasco for the first time. The Wilde hatred casts doubt on the general legitimacy of all statements she makes, and then leads this clueless digital pedestrian on a black-and-white Twitter street to think: “oh, if someone like Olivia Wilde, a decided villain, calls Jordan Peterson a bad man, then maybe there is legitimacy to Peterson." One must shudder on considering that this month-long “downfall" of Wilde has occurred just for the fault of being a woman, even though she possesses racial and class privilege few women across the world can even imagine.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here