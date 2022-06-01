'Doomscrolling': Congress Leader Shashi Tharoor Tweets ‘Word of the Era’

Shashi Tharoor recently validated a word that was reportedly resuscitated during the pandemic, and tagged it as “Word of the Era!" Known for his rich vocabulary that leaves people digging dictionaries, the congress leader shared another such word that, according to Tharoor, is being used more frequently than ever.

The parliamentarian shared the meaning of the word doom-scrolling and explained the nitty-gritty associated with the word. Exclaiming “Word of the Era!" Tharoor added, “Merriam Webster Dictionary says they are watching the increasing use of this term (along with ‘doomsurfing’)."

The Thiruvananthapuram MP further elaborated on the meaning of the word. Doom-scrolling is the “increased consumption of predominantly negative news." This malevolent consumption can lead to multiple psychological ill effects and can also cause political depression.

Take a look at the tweet here:

Doom-scrolling basically encompasses screen time. People are indulged in screens more than they think they are. The screen time has been dominated by news that tends to disturb the mind. The phenomenon has proliferated ever since the black swan event of 2020 hit the world.

Netizens were amazed to hear a word for a concept that they themselves have been noticing.

One user wrote, “Me most nights," relating to the word.

Another wrote, “This feels personal," and claimed to take a “break" from social media.

One user complimented Tharoor and wrote, “Sir, your vocabulary skills do not need any appreciation."

Here are a few more reactions to the tweet:

Recently, Tharoor introduced another word that boggled netizens’ minds – “Quockerwodger" – and in the caption wrote, “A useful addition to our political vocabulary."

Here’s the tweet:

In another tweet, he introduced the word quomodocunquize, attributing it to the Indian Railways.

