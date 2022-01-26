Doordarshan Memes Take Over Internet as 'OG Channel' Rules on India's Republic Day

As India celebrates its 73rd Republic Day, Doordarshan channel has suddenly whirred into life as it does every time around this time. Just for today, it’s Doordarshan’s world and other channels are just living in it. The state broadcaster’s YouTube channel is currently livestreaming the Republic Day Parade which is being watched by over five lakh people at the time of writing this article. Doordarshan has been live telecasting the Republic Day parade since the early sixties. On its YouTube channel, the broadcaster said that the ritual was done in the olden times through much difficulty: “when cameras and equipment had to be taken out of the existing studio for this event!" The YouTube livestream of the Republic Day parade is coming for the ninth consecutive year this time. The fact was not remiss on Twitter memers, who could be seen having some good-natured fun on Doordarshan’s special day.

Advertisement

Last year, Doordarshan turned 62, sending Twitterati on a similar meme-filled nostalgia trip. for many people, the public service broadcaster has quite a lot of memories associated with it. The broadcaster tweeted from its official handle, harping upon this note and writing, “#Doordarshan completes its 62 years of its nostalgic Journey, from the time when life was restricted to just one channel. National Broadcaster was founded #OnThisDay in 1959." Netizens were gripped with nostalgia as they reminisced the programmes that used to be aired on Doordarshan, like Chitrahaar, Rangoli, Ramayan, Mahabharat, Chandrakanta and Surbhi. In fact, in 2020, as lockdown trapped us in our homes, Doordarshan emerged as the most-watched channel after bringing back a number of classic shows like Ramayan. Doordarshan also brought back Doosra Keval, Circus and Fauji — serials featuring Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in his early days as an actor. The rebroadcast of Ramayana, according to media reports, overtook the popular Game Of Thrones in terms of viewership last year.

Today, President Ram Nath Kovind led the nation in celebrating the 73rd Republic Day amid the 21-Gun salute presented by Ceremonial Battery of 871 Field Regiment. Before President Kovind’s arrival at the saluting base, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid wreath at the National War Memorial.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.