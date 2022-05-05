DoorDash Driver Arrives to Deliver Pizza, Saves Massachusetts Woman's Life. Read More

Help often comes from the most unexpected places and sometimes even a stranger’s random act of kindness changes your life forever. When a woman from Massachusetts ordered a regular pizza on a Friday night, she had no clue that her delivery driver’s quick thinking and kindness would save her life that night.

On February 11, Caryn Heber Sullivan placed an order for a late dinner, and DoorDash driver Sophia Furtado delivered it to an address in West Island Fairhaven, a small village on Buzzards Bay about 20 miles southeast of Fall River.

“It was a typical night for me," Furtado told CNN on Thursday. “I was nearly done with my shift."

However, when she arrived at the residence at about 10 p.m., she discovered Sullivan bleeding profusely on the ground outside. Sullivan had been waiting outside for the delivery despite having a past arm injury and a weak knee. Furtado, not only woke up Sullivan’s husband, who had been sleeping outside but also administered first-aid as she had previous medical knowledge from her time training as an Emergency Medical Technician. Officer Jillian Jodoin of the Fairhaven Police Department, with whom Sullivan spoke after dialling 911, said that she had been rendering aid even while talking.

Even while medics and officers arrived, the DoorFash driver refused to go away from Sullivan’s side until she was in the hospital. “Thank god she was there, if she wasn’t there, I’d be dead," Sullivan later told CNN.

Sullivan has now thankfully recovered and struck up a friendship with Furtado whom she refers to as her guardian angel. They have both met each other’s families and Sullivan even gave Furtado’s two children Easter gifts. Furtado was also widely appreciated for her quick thinking and received accolades. She received a $1,000 educational scholarship from DoorDash. She was also given a lifesaving award by the Fairhaven Police Department.

