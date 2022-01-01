DoorDash Engineer Slams Company Policy of Making All Employees Deliver Food

A US food delivery company is asking all of its employees – no matter the designation – to perform at least one food delivery every month. DoorDash, based out of San Francisco, started a program called WeDash in 2013 – the year it began operations. Through WeDash, all the employees of the company, even CEO Tony Xu, are expected to make food delivery once a month. The logic behind WeDash, according to the company, is to make its employees experience different parts of its product and help solve problems. “As the company grew, the founders wanted everyone to experience different parts of the product so we could get closer to all our audiences and understand how the product works," a DoorDash spokesperson told CNN Business.

However, the policy is not receiving all the desired love from the company’s employees. A DoorDash engineer, who reportedly draws $400K annual salary, is furious over this program which was allegedly not mentioned in the individual’s offer letter or job description. DoorDash had paused the WeDash policy after the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, but is now restarting it from January 2022. The employee, in question, is not happy with the resumption of this program, and vented his anger on the social media platform Blind. “Mandatory ‘WeDash’ starts from next year. You need to dash once a month. WILL BE TRACKED IN PERFORMANCE REVIEWS!! What the actual f**k? I didn’t sign up for this, there was nothing in the offer letter/job description about this," the employee said, while mentioning their annual remuneration.

Advertisement

While the disgruntled employee managed to garner nearly 1900 comments on the post, the company told Market Watch that the individual’s beliefs are not a “reflection of the employees base at large". DoorDash, however, confirmed that the post on Blind was shared by its employee since the social media platform requires its users to sign up through their company’s mail address.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.