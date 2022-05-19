'Dosa isn't Brahminical': Billboard 'Promoting' Casteism Has Left a Bad Taste Among Twitterati

An image of a billboard has gone viral on social media, angering the netizens. The billboard seems to be promoting a restaurant by showing how one can enjoy a “Tamil Brahminical" cuisine. “Courtesy Maroona Murmu. Some advertiser really thought this is a good idea," read the caption. Netizens who came across the advert believe that such an advertisement promotes casteism and discrimination against people. The billboard shows a man holding a plate with dosa on it, to which, netizens have argued that dosa is not a “brahminical food" as everybody enjoys it equally. Have a look at the image:

“How come dosa is Tamil brahmanical food? Do you think no one else in Tamil Nadu eats it? Or do u know Tamils dint are dosa before Brahmin arrival into Tamil Nadu?" wrote a person in the comment section. Another person wrote, “Non bramhins should make sure to not enter such places as you will only get vitamin Casteism and vitamin Hatred over there." Since uploaded, the image has gathered over 200 likes. People can also be seen Retweeting the image. “Dosa is not connected with any caste. Anyone can make tasty dosa with rice and urad batter. Stop this type of advertising," wrote another Twitter user. Here are a few reactions:

What is your take on this type of advertising?

