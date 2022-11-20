Dozens of Sheep Walk Around in Circle for 12 Days Straight in Eerie Video From China

Dozens of sheep mysteriously walked in circles for at least 12 days straight, apparently for no rhyme or reason. Their owner, Ms. Miao, said only the sheep in pen number 13 (among 34 in total) have been participating in the bizarre ritual, as per a Metro report. Chinese state-run outlet People’s Daily claimed that the sheep are perfectly healthy and no one really knows why they engaged in this strange behaviour. It is also not clear whether the sheep interrupted their ritual to eat or drink. The circle that they were tracing was also apparently near-perfect.

Some people have claimed that it could be due to a bacterial disease called Listeriosis or “circling disease", reported New York Post.

Advertisement

Social media platforms have been rife with speculation, jokes and conspiracy theories.

New York Post stated that goats and sheep affected by the Listeriosis disease usually die within 24 to 48 hours from onset of symptoms, citing the Merck Manual.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here