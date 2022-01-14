‘Dr Fauci, Give Me That Ouchi’: Man’s Hilarious Covid-19 Rap at City Hall is a Bop

“Vaccinate your mom, vaccinate your dad, vaccinate the happy, vaccinate the sad." These lines, and many more, recently echoed the halls of the Dallas City Council Meeting and might just be the new vaccine anthem that the world may have needed. The video of the rap is spreading like wildfire on the internet, and for all the right reasons. A man in a nurse uniform transformed the forum’s podium into a stage and spewed out a hilarious pro-vaccination rap. “I want the vaccine in my life, I want the vaccine for my wife, I want to vaccinate you all day long, I want to vaccinate you while I’m wearing my thong," the rap goes on.

After a few more lines, the man squirts hand sanitiser on himself while continuing with the song. Then comes a line that is worth becoming the title of this vaccine anthem. It says, “Dr Fauci, give me that ouchie." The supply of such humorous rhymes is torrential. “Don’t wait, don’t hesitate, you have got to vaccinate." Dr Anthony Fauci is one of the top infectious diseases experts and is currently serving as the chief medical advisor to US President Joe Biden.

The man performing this rap-cum-vaccine anthem is Alex Stein, a Youtuber, who keeps attending these meetings in various uniforms, and this time he chose to be a nurse rapping about vaccines.

Here’s the entire rap song, which we highly recommend that you listen to:

The bits of the video surfaced on Twitter, too, and managed to garner almost 30 lakh views.

The internet was also divided somewhere between those who could smell the satire and those who took it seriously and thought that Alex Stein was one of the nurses who do routines on TikTok spreading awareness.

Alex Stein has previously appeared at the City Council forum. Here’s one where he is dressed as Santa who wants to cancel Christmas. Watch:

Well, we’ve got to admit, the song might get cringy in the middle, but overall, the tune is catchy. What do you think?

