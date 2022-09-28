Dramatic Video of Gas Release in Baltic Sea Surfaces after Leak in Russian Nord Stream Pipelines

The three Nord Stream gas pipelines linking Russia and Europe have been hit by unexpected leaks that are raising sabotage suspicions. These pipelines have been the centre of geopolitical tensions in recent months as Russia cut gas supplies to Europe in February, retaliating against Western sanctions following the Ukraine invasion. Now a visual has been released by Denmark’s armed forces. The clip shows bubbles boiling up on the surface of the Baltic Sea above the pipelines.

According to the Danish defence press release, following three gas leaks on the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea, they have been announced as prohibition zones “around the leaks for the sake of the safety of ship and ait traffic."

The video has been captured from the Danish Defence helicopter SAR emergency at Roskilde. Watch it here:

Following the leaks of pipelines running from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea, the german security source were suspecting of possible sabotage. The Russian authorities have said that they were not ruling out an act of sabotage.

According to ANI, a German news agency quoted that the German security sources stated that the cause of the incident had not been clarified, but there were indications of sabotage. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has also said that Kremlin is “extremely worried" about the suspected leaks in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 Baltic Sea pipelines.

According to reports, Europe is now investigating the leaks after concerns were raised about sabotage of the infrastructure. The pipelines have always been a bone of contention in the energy tussle between Moscow and Europe.

While the pipelines, which are operated by a consortium majority-owned by Russian, gas giant Gazprom, are not currently in operation. They both still contain gas which has been leaking out since Monday.

