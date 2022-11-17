Dramatic Video of Two Tigers Embroiled in a Brutal Fight Goes Viral

A video of two tigers hitting each other has gone viral on the internet. The chilling fight between the tigers lasted several minutes wherein they can be seen growling, scratching, and wrestling each other in a bid to seemingly prove their dominance. The short clip instantly begins with the two viciously jumping at each other as they use their front legs to pounce on each other’s faces. Meanwhile, one of them, after jumping high enough, roles on the ground as the other continues the attack.

The fight lasts for several seconds. However, once the aggression settles down, the two big cats retain their composure and walk in the opposite direction. The Instagram user who shared the video captioned it, “Two tigers deadly fight scene." Watch the video here:

Although the origin of the clip is not known, it seemingly surfaced online this month. With over a thousand likes, many took to the comment section to share their shocking reaction to the chilling scene. A user wrote, “Woahhh it’s so rare. Never seen this before. Goosebumps," another added, “The deadly roars gave me goosebumps." One more joined, “Those scratch noises are painful to listen to."

Previously, an IFS officer shared a similar chilling video of two tigers fighting each other. While doing so, the officer said, “Ever seen tigers fighting, it is no less than wrestling. The dominance will be established only through such fights. The winner wins the territory and if lucky the Tigress too. The loser has to move out and wander to find a new home." Take a look:

According to Discover Wildlife, Tigers are known to be extremely territorial, meaning that they mark their own space and continue to occupy it by themselves alone. In addition to this, the big cats will willingly fight with other animals or other tigers to show dominance in their territory.

