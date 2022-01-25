Driver Makes Daring U-Turn on Cliff Edge in Viral Video, But Did He Really?

A minute-long nerve-wracking video has been doing rounds on the internet, leaving the viewers puzzled. The video features a driver pulling off a daring U-turn on a hilly road with the vehicle just inches away from a deep ditch. The viral clip was first shared by a Twitter user Dr. Ajaytiya, who captioned it “The perfect 80 point!” The video shows a blue sizable car first going uphill on a narrow road and then reversing in an attempt to make a daring U-turn. The incredible driver of the vehicle then brings the car almost to the edge of the road while steering with extreme caution.

At a point in the video, it even appears as if one of the wheels of the car was in the air while the driver skillfully made use of every inch available on the road. With remarkable ability, the driver then successfully turns the car around at the end of the video.

The clip soon went viral and was viewed more than a million times on Twitter while also garnering nearly 30,000 likes. Dumbstruck by the thrilling video, Twitterati applauded the driver for the exceptional skills as one wrote “Going for this must be a more brave thought than the skill to do this.” Meanwhile, one user found it hard to believe and asked “Is this for real?”

But, little did anyone know that the video was strategically shot from an angle to make it appear like the driver was on the edge. It turned out that the original video was uploaded by a YouTube channel ‘DrivingSkill’ last year in December, where a driving expert demonstrated “narrow road U-turn skills.” The same channel later uploaded another clip of the same demonstration but shot from a different angle. This video revealed that the driver was not actually steering on the edge of the cliff but had another road going parallel beneath it.

