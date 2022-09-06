'Driver Of The Year': Amazon Delivery Driver Hailed For Saving 3 Puppies From Fire in US

bvA woman, who works as a delivery driver for Amazon, has won hearts with her timely intervention that saved the lives of three puppies in Florida, US. While on duty, she noticed smoke coming out of a house and immediately reported the emergency. Soon, firefighters extinguished the fire and saved the three puppies trapped inside.

According to a Facebook post by the Columbia Country Fire Rescue (CCFR), the incident took place on August 30 when the Amazon driver was on her way and spotted smoke billowing out of a house. Acting swiftly, the woman dialed 911 and reported the matter.

The department informed that the house owner was not at home when the fire broke out. However, as the driver alerted the fire department, they could douse the flames saving the house as well as three puppies.

“3 puppies were saved and revived from smoke inhalation. Thank you to the Amazon driver who noticed the smoke and called 911," the fire department wrote.

The department also shared a few pictures from the rescue site where emergency responders can be seen treating the puppies.

According to USA Today, the owner of the house which caught fire was identified as Lauren Sutton, 31, who lives with her 7-month-old daughter. She told the publication that she was grateful to everyone who helped rescue her three pet dogs.

“I am eternally grateful and will never be able to thank Angelina (the Amazon driver), the firefighters, and the sheriffs deputies enough for saving my dogs’ lives," Sutton said.

As the Good Samaritan’s act was shared on Facebook, users soon flocked to the comment section and praised the Amazon driver.

“Thank you for being at the right place and at the right time. I’m praying for a fast and complete recovery," wrote one user. Another hailed the woman as the “Driver of the year."

The homeowner informed in the comment section that her dogs were doing well after the mishap but were still in the hospital.

