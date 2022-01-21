Drivers in Australia Use Cooking Oil to Charge their EV More Quickly, Here’s How

Electric Vehicles (EV) running in Nullarbor, a wide region of a remote plain that stretches 1101 kilometers between South and Western Australia, are now being charged with the help of leftover roadhouse deep fryer oil. According to a report by ABC News, a crowdfunded 50 kilowatt DC charger at Caiguna Roadhouse in the middle of the Nullarbor generates low-emissions electricity by burning leftover chip oil. Usually, the cooking oil used for deep frying chips is thrown away after it has been used for some time. However, the used cooking oil is now being used to charge EV and bridge the gap of 720-kilometres between charging networks built by the Western Australia and Southern Australia governments.

Speaking to ABC News, Don Waugh, the roadhouse’s owner, said, ‘We’ve started collecting the fat from the deep fryers. It’s a fantastic idea, it’s just whether we can get that much oil.’ The highway stretching from Perth to Adelaide is nearly a 29-hour drive and hinders EV owners who take the route due to the lack of charging stations. ABC News reports that Waugh was lobbied by West Australian EV-owners to host chargers at one of his roadhouses.

It was Jon Edwards, a retired engineer, who led the push to plug the gap in the eastern and western charging networks, reports ABC News. With the help of such charging stations, Edwards and Waugh plan to encourage EV-owners to take longer routes. Edwards told ABC News, ‘There’s about eight to 10 EVs a year going across the Nullarbor, or a bit less than one a month. We’re expecting that to increase once fast charging is out there."

According to Reuters the charging point at Caiguna has reduced the waiting time for EV owners from an overnight stay to one hour. EV owners crossing the Nullarbor currently use AC chargers running off roadhouse diesel generators that have a maximum power rating of between seven and 11kW, depending on the car. It takes six to ten hours to fully charge a vehicle’s empty battery. The latest charging station at Caiguna uses a 50kW DC fast charger which cuts the recharge time down to about an hour and a half, depending on the size of the car battery, reports ABC News.

An average fast charge consumes 20 litres of cooking oil which is equal to all the waste oil a restaurant kitchen produces in a week, reported Reuters.

