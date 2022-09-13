Drone Gets Hit By Lava While Flying Over An Active Volcano, Yet Captures Stunning Footage

The internet is amused by a dramatic video of a drone being hit by exploding volcanic lava. On August 29, a user on Instagram posted the video, which has since received more than one lakh views and close to 8,500 likes.

The user captioned the post, “It’s a lava resistant drone now." The footage shows layer upon layer of lava rising to the surface from within the Earth and out of the volcano’s mouth. The video is phenomenal, and it is probably the closest a drone has come to an active volcano. If the drone would have gotten any closer, it would have been engulfed by a lava wave.

In order to film the bubbling lava, the user flew his drone around the volcanic fissure. He ventured too near the erratic eruptions. The device was even flown directly through a spray of hot lava at one point by him. This is when the drone was hit by the magma, but somehow it survived to show us these amazing visuals.

The video begins with the text “POV: the drone gets hit by lava" and a brief clip of the drone taking off before cutting to the drone footage of the volcano. Internet users were gobsmacked by the video. “Woahh so impressive," one user wrote. “This has to be one of the coolest videos I’ve ever seen in my life," said another. A third person said, “Breathtaking," and a fourth plainly said, “Mind blowing." The user was asked to display the drone’s condition after other users expressed interest in what had happened to it.

A different video of lava bubbling and erupting inside a volcano earlier this year went viral online. After the Fagradalsfjall volcano in Iceland began to erupt in March 2021 with a series of dramatic explosions, the video was first recorded by a drone.

