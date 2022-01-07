Drone Saves 71-Year-Old Sweden Man Saved From Cardiac Arrest

In a first, a 71-year-old man saw another day’s sun after surviving a life-threatening cardiac arrest due to the timely medical assistance of a drone. The marvel achieved by the contribution of medical science and technology is from Trollhattan, Sweden, where a drone played a crucial role in saving a man’s life. Everdrone, a drone manufacturer that focuses on developing autonomous drones, specifically for healthcare and emergency response, manufactured a drone called EMADE.

EMADE stands for Emergency Medical Aerial Delivery service that functions as emergency assistance. On December 9, a septuagenarian was shovelling snow in his driveway when he suffered an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA). In such situations, life expectancy decreases by 10 percent every passing minute.

A quick response and timely actions by a doctor and the Everdrone team, the patient received an Automated External Defibrillator (AED), a device that provides electric shock to rejuvenate the heart, in under three minutes. The patient, after receiving the first-aid, was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

Dr Mustafa Ali, the doctor who was present at the time, was driving to work when he noticed a man collapse in his driveway. “I immediately rushed to help. The man had no pulse, so I started doing the Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR)," he said, in a press release.

Dr Ali told a bystander to call the Swedish emergency number, after which, minutes later, a drone arrived with a defibrillator. “I cannot put into words how thankful I am to this new technology and the speedy delivery of the defibrillator. If it wasn’t for the drone I probably wouldn’t be here. This is a truly revolutionary technology that needs to be implemented all over," said the 71-year-old patient.

You can see the EMADE drone in action here:

The drone is developed in a joint venture by the Centre for Resuscitation Science, SOS Alarm, and Region Vastra Gotaland.

