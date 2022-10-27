'Drop Him': KL Rahul Roasted With Memes After Indian Batter Fails Against Netherlands

KL Rahul’s nightmare with the bat continues. The Indian opener, who was “expected" to return to form against the minnows Netherlands in the T20 World Cup, departed early, much to the disappointment of the out-of-touch batter. His dismissal occurred at the SCG on Thursday during the third over bowled by Paul van Meekeren after Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bat first.

Rahul was trapped in front of the stumps by Meekeren on the fourth delivery but the ball was angled down the leg-side. India, however, did not take the review.

Cruelly enough, a DRS would have saved him.

Following his departure, Indian fans once again took to Twitter to troll the batter.

Earlier, KL Rahul was under fire on social media for leaving India in dire straits during the India-Pakistan encounter where a stunning Virat Kohli later saved the day.

