Home » News » Buzz » 'Drop Him': KL Rahul Roasted With Memes After Indian Batter Fails Against Netherlands

'Drop Him': KL Rahul Roasted With Memes After Indian Batter Fails Against Netherlands

KL Rahul departed early for 9 against the Netherlands in the T20 World Cup. The Indian opening batter was greeted with not-so-flattering memes on Twitter.

Advertisement

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Anurag Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: October 27, 2022, 13:36 IST

Sydney

KL Rahul was trolled with memes after Indian opening batter failed against Netherlands in T20 World Cup. (File image)
KL Rahul was trolled with memes after Indian opening batter failed against Netherlands in T20 World Cup. (File image)

KL Rahul’s nightmare with the bat continues. The Indian opener, who was “expected" to return to form against the minnows Netherlands in the T20 World Cup, departed early, much to the disappointment of the out-of-touch batter. His dismissal occurred at the SCG on Thursday during the third over bowled by Paul van Meekeren after Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bat first.

Rahul was trapped in front of the stumps by Meekeren on the fourth delivery but the ball was angled down the leg-side. India, however, did not take the review.

Cruelly enough, a DRS would have saved him.

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

Following his departure, Indian fans once again took to Twitter to troll the batter.

Earlier, KL Rahul was under fire on social media for leaving India in dire straits during the India-Pakistan encounter where a stunning Virat Kohli later saved the day.

You can catch all the live T20 World Cup action here.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

first published: October 27, 2022, 13:32 IST
last updated: October 27, 2022, 13:36 IST