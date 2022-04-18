'Drove 1000 km': Dinesh Karthik Had a Wholesome Response to RCB Fans' Viral Banner

Royal Challengers Bangalore fans are going above and beyond to attend the IPL 2022 matches of their favourite team and when their main man Dinesh Karthik shines and acknowledges their presence in the stadium, it becomes all the more special for the Faf du Plessis camp. On Saturday, RCB defeated Delhi Capitals after Karthik launched a ferocious counter-attack and shared a 97-run partnership with Shahbaz Ahmed (32 not out off 21 balls). Hailed as the “finisher" of IPL 2022, Karthik slammed five sixes and as many boundaries to score an unbeaten 66 in 34. With a target of 190 on the board, Delhi came achingly close but fell short by 16 runs. While RCB’s fourth win of the tournament was celebrated widely, a banner held by RCB fans during the exciting clash went viral on microblogging site Twitter.

“Drove 1000 kms for you RCB!!!" the banner read.

Responding to the banner, the man of the moment, Karthik wrote:

“Hope the drive was worth it."

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli was all praises after Karthik’s heroics.

“It’s been wonderful. I won’t even say ‘long may it continue’ because it will and you’re in that of space and I can see that. It was an honour to watch you bat again. Thanks for getting us across the line," said Kohli. “AB will be very proud watching from Pretoria, sitting at home and watching you finish games for us and take the team across the line," he added.

“The bigger vision is that I want to play for the country. I know there is a World Cup around the corner. I want to be part of that World Cup desperately and help India cross that line. It’s been a long time since India won a multi-nation tournament. I want to be that person who is helping India do that," said the 36-year-old.

Dinesh Karthik was awarded Player of the Match for his incredible innings.

