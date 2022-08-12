Drunk Bolivian Man, Buried After Thought To Be Dead, Survives Miraculously

Substance abuse is dangerous for our well-being. Not only does intoxication pose several health hazards but also proves to be life-threatening in some cases. One such incident that showed a drunken man barely making it out alive after being thought dead and buried alive will make you think twice before gulping down a bottle of alcohol.

This is the story of a Bolivian resident Victor Hugo Mica Álvarez. At the invitation of his friend, Victor attended the famous Pachamama festival, celebrated by a group of tribal people called Toba. The Toba tribe resides across Bolivia, Argentina, and Paraguay.

While enjoying the festivities, Victor and his friend went on a drinking spree, getting intoxicated beyond their senses. However, things quickly went awry, after Victor decided to take a short nap and passed out. The Toba tribe, thinking Victor was dead, put him in a coffin and buried him alive.

Fortunately, Victor woke up after he felt the urge to urinate. To his surprise, he saw that he was locked inside a coffin, underground. With much effort, he managed to break open the glass and crawl his way up from beneath. Soon after, he took the aid of a person nearby and rushed to the nearest police station.

Victor was taken aback to find that he was buried 80kms away from where he was celebrating the festival. He was covered in mud and cement when he freed himself.

Talking to a Daily Mirror, Victor confessed that all he remembered of that fateful night was that he thought he was on his bed and “couldn’t move anymore."

“We’ve gone dancing, I’m the guide, and I don’t remember anymore. The only thing I remember is that I thought I was in my bed and I got up to go pee, and I couldn’t move anymore," said Victor.

Some reports claim that some members of the Toba tribe buried him on purpose as a sacrifice to Pachamama or Mother Earth. However, when he confessed the shocking incident to the police, the latter brushed it off thinking it to be a story fabricated by a drunken man.

