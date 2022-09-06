Drunk Man Spikes Marathon Runners' Drinks With Rum in Mexico, Films The Act

A video has been doing rounds and raising eyebrows on the internet that shows a man spiking the drinks meant for marathon runners with rum. The incident took place before a marathon event in Mexico and the man filmed himself carrying out the act before the video went viral on the internet. Now, the culprit has been identified by the police, according to Mexico News Daily. In the clip, uploaded on Twitter, the man, who seems to be intoxicated, shows a bottle of rum to the camera before beginning to spike the marathon runners’ drink. He pours the white rum indiscriminately inside glasses kept on a table. As he continues to spike nearly every drink on the table, the man is heard saying, “I’m going to pour some bloody Matusalem [rum brand] in, so they can show off…"

The man also says in the clip that the marathon runners will be “at their best" the next day and that the race is going to be “the best in the world".

The incident took place in the Polanco neighbourhood of Mexico City in the early hours of the morning. The drunken man had filmed himself mixing rum with the hydration drinks of the 2022 Mexico City Marathon runners before their 42-kilomtere run, reported Mexico News Daily.

Following the incident, Mexico’s Institute of Sport released a statement stating that police will investigate the act and scan CCTV footage to zero in on the culprit.

Later, the director of the Mexico City Institute of Sport, Javier Hidalgo Ponce, told the Mexican newspaper El Universal that the man who spiked the drinks had been identified. Hidalgo informed that the runners did not consume the spiked drinks as volunteers at the hydration had already learned about the incident. https://www.eluniversal.com.mx/metropoli/maraton-cdmx-identifican-sujeto-que-vertio-alcohol-en-bebidas-de-competidores

In addition, the director highlighted that the stand was located roughly 20 kilometres from the starting point of the marathon and it could have been lethal for a runner to consume the spiked drink after running that distance. “We classify this incident as poisoning," he told the newspaper.

