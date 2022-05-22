Drunk UK Man Steals Double-decker Bus and Takes it Home

A man in UK’s Poole town went on an unusual ride after drinking late at night. In a bid to reach home, he stole a double decker bus, crashed into railings, and drove three miles before abandoning the vehicle, reported Dorset Live.

The 52-year-old man, Stephen McCartan, is a veteran soldier and had gone out that night with a friend. However, they both got separated and McCartan decided to head back home which was three miles from the place.

An intoxicated McCartan managed to reach the Poole bus station in Dorset and stumbled into a blue and red double decker bus. He opened the door of the parked vehicle and reached the top deck before dosing off on a seat.

Advertisement

McCartan then woke up an hour later and climbed down the stairs. He went to the driver’s seat and somehow started the ignition of the 12-tonne bus, as per Dorset Live. To get out of the parking, McCartan reversed the bus and ended up crashing into the railings and another car. He then gripped the steering wheel and drove off three miles to his house in the village of Hamworthy.

Apparently, the former Royal Engineer said that he doesn’t recall the events and how he reached home that night.

As the matter was brought before a court, prosecutor Shami Duggal told the court that the incident took place in the early hours of December 27 last year and that McCartan’s offence was caught on a CCTV. According to Duggal, McCartan had abandoned the bus after the ride and left the engine running.

She informed that McCartan damaged the bus by ramming it into the railings while another parked car was also damaged. The cost of damage for the bus and railings was estimated at £4,646 while the damaged Fiat car’s insurance claim was valued £1,640 (approx Rs 1.5 Lakh).

Advertisement

Ewa Russell, representing McCartan in the court, meanwhile, explained that McCartan had taken Xanax which is a fast-acting tranquilizer. She told the court that although McCartan doesn’t remember anything of that night, he admitted that it was him in the CCTV footage.

The court also heard that the veteran had taken the pill to deal with the anxiety and depression issues that he had been struggling with. A probation officer also claimed that McCartan might be suffering from PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder).

Advertisement

McCartan pleaded guilty to illegally driving away the bus and the court also acknowledged that he was “extremely remorseful and upset". He has been given six months to prove he can abide by the law else he could face jail time.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.