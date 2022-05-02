Dua Lipa Reacts to Criticism Over Viral Dance Video That Pushed Her to Quit Twitter

From Grammy awards to chart topping singles, British Albanian pop star Dua Lipa has achieved a lot over the course of her seven-year career in showbiz. However, popularity comes with its own share of ups and downs especially during the age of social media. In a recent interview, the 26-year-old artist revealed that she was deeply affected by the memes that were based on one of the viral video clips from her dance performance at a concert. The video clip showed the singer performing a rather simple dance routine and many viewers had mocked the artist for it. Talking about the incident, Dua told NPR, “There was this one little dance routine that I did when I was performing, and people took that one little snippet and decided to base my whole stage presence and who I was as a performer on stage."

Dua added that it was at that point that she experienced moments of self-doubt. The singer termed the social media reaction to her performance “kind of unfair" because a lot of people that had reacted to the dance routine had not been to the show. Sharing her opinion on how the internet affects artists, Dua said, “Social media is kind of run on this toxic currency of ‘who can make people laugh at the expense of others.’"

Dua said that the trolling of her performance based on that small part of her dance routine got to her. “I was at a point where I was so happy, I was doing everything that I wanted to, but then there were people who made me feel like maybe I wasn’t good enough or I didn’t deserve to be there, I wasn’t cut out to be a musician," she told the news publication.

The singer added that the experience made her realise that what anyone says does not actually matter. The artist said that now she is able to shut people out and if anybody says anything, it does not even bother her anymore. Dua also shared that soon after the trolling incident she decided to leave Twitter to maintain her mental health.

