Dubai Government First in The World To Go Paperless. Here's How Much They Save Now

Several governments across the world are in the process of going completely digital or fully paperless. The Dubai government has become the first in the world to convert all their work to paperless mode. All 45 departments of the Dubai government are now paperless.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince, Dubai, has made an official announcement that all government offices will be paperless. He has said that this is going to save millions of dollars and also physical labour. The Crown Prince has said that the government is working to make life more digitised in Dubai within the next 50 years.

According to media reports, due to this new system of paperless governance, around 336 million paper sheets will be saved. This means that the Dubai government will be able to save about USD 350 million i.e. about Rs. 2700 crores every year.

Around 14 lakh labour hours will also be cut down by this decision. The process of making government work paperless in Dubai started in 2018 and is now fully complete. Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum says that a new era has started with this.

According to the Crown Prince, this process of full digitisation will improve the smart city experience for all the residents of the city and will ultimately eliminate the need for paper.

Countries like Britain, America and Canada are moving towards digitisation, but the possibility of cyber attacks is slowing down the process. Around 1800 digital services are being provided in all 45 government departments of Dubai and more than 10,500 transactions are being done.

