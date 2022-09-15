Dumbest Criminal? South African Man Walks into Police Station For a Job After 7 Years in Hiding

Police officials in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa were left baffled when a criminal who was on the run for seven years casually walked into the police station one day. No, he did not surrender but came to enquire about his application for a police recruitment drive and was eventually nabbed. This has now earned him the title of ‘South Africa’s dumbest criminal’, reported The Mirror.

Thomas Ngcobo was accused of stealing hardware products valued over £1,000 (roughly Rs 91,700) in 2015. He was supposed to deliver the consignment to a client but instead ran away with it. Ngcobo diverted the products to other addresses and did not apprise the owners about it.

The fraud came to light when the manager of the company checked the invoices. “The suspect’s dirty tricks were uncovered a week later after the manager decided to check invoices," Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala was quoted as saying.

The spokesperson added that two invoices were found missing while other hardware products were delivered to wrong addresses. Soon, a case was registered at the Bethal South African Police Service (SAPS) and Ngcobo’s name was added to the wanted list.

After fleeing with the consignment, Ngcobo managed to remain on the run for seven years. However, his chase with the police came to an end on August 15 this year when Ngcobo himself approached the cops.

According to the spokesperson, Ngcobo had applied for a police recruitment drive and visited the police station to get an update on his application. As his identity was ascertained, Ngcobo was nabbed, much to the surprise of the police officials. Local media reported that Ngcobo is since in police custody and has been dubbed as the country’s “dumbest criminal" for his act.

Speaking on Ngcobo’s arrest, Provincial Commissioner of SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela warned absconding suspects that they can’t run away from the law. She added that the police can’t achieve a safe environment unless other suspects are also nabbed.

