Dust-based Iodine from Deserts End up Depleting Ozone levels, Finds Study

The ozone layer protecting the earth from harmful ultraviolet rays from the sun may be affected by the fine dust of deserts, according latest research. Published in the Science Advances journal last week, the study, led by Cooperative Institute for Research in Environmental Sciences (CIRED) at the University of Colorado Boulder, has suggested that the fine desert dust which is blown high into the atmosphere, contains iodine which can trigger chemical reactions that let greenhouse gases stick around longer thus affecting the ozone layer.

To arrive at their conclusion, the team of researchers made precision atmospheric measurements with the help of an aircraft over the eastern Pacific Ocean several years ago. Researchers also analyzed data collected from a series of aircraft flights offshore Chile and Costa Rica. Dust that was spotted blowing offshore from South America had striking levels of gaseous iodine which was analyzed by the research team led by former CU Boulder graduate student Theodore Koenig.

In a statement, Koenig said that the data showed how dust was apparently destroying ozone. “Iodine and ozone clearly connect, but there weren’t any ‘photos’ of both with dust," said Koenig.

The researchers then looked at data from the Tropical Ocean Troposphere Exchange of Reactive Halogens and Oxygenated Hydrocarbons (TORERO), which captured those three characters together in one image. The data showed that desert dust, like dust from the Atacama and Sechura deserts in Chile and Peru, contained significant levels of iodine, which was quickly transformed into a gaseous form. When this happened the ozone dropped to very low levels. How dust-based iodine formed still remains a mystery, but it has presented a new factor affecting climate and air pollution.

The research has highlighted how dust-based iodine has implications for not only air quality but climate as well. Rainer Volkamer, a CIRES Fellow and professor of chemistry at CU Boulder, said iodine chemistry can make greenhouse gases stick around longer and should be an issue that brings geoengineering schemes to be reconsidered.

