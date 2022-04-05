Dutch Singer Recreates AP Dhillon's 'Excuses' in Melodious Rendition, Watch Viral Video

Punjabi singer AP Dhillon has become the latest music sensation and has hit the industry by storm. He has given several hit pieces. Currently, a video of a Dutch singer, Emma Heesters, recreating her version of Dhillon’s song ‘Excuses’ has gone viral. Heesters is popular for singing cover versions of various Indian songs. She recreates them by adding English lyrics to them. In the viral video, she is singing the chorus of AP Dhillon’s Excuses in her melodious voice. Since being uploaded, the video has managed to garner over 190K likes. While few people are making recommendations in the comment section, others can be seen praising the talented singer. “Feelings-vatsala,please next song please," wrote an Instagram user. Another person wrote, “Omgggg I appreciate youu. Love from india."

From Alia Bhatt to Ranveer Singh, Dhillon has many popular followers. Sara Tendulkar is also a huge fan of the artist. She recently attended the singer’s Mumbai concert. In a video gaining buzz on the internet, the starkid was be seen grooving to his songs at the concert with Jaaved Jafferi’s daughter Alaviaa Jaaferi.

One of the videos from the Mumbai concert was posted on YouTube, and shows a jam-packed audience at the event. The clip, which has garnered over 2.5 lakh views, features Sara and Alaviaa grooving to the singer’s live performance on Brown Munde. Sara is seen wearing a black attire, while Alaviaa donned a white strappy dress. The photo was showered with tons of heart-shaped emojis. Some users called her beauty with brains while others admired her as the most grounded starkid ever. Director Dushyant Kapoor commented “Sundar" while dropping a heart emoji.

AP Dhillon seems to be on top of his game right now. His chartbusters Majhail, Brown Munde, Insane, and many others have already made him an internet sensation.

