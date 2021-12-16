Dutch Singer's Cover of Harrdy Sandhu's 'Bijlee Bijlee' Will Get You Grooving

Punjabi singer Harrdy Sandhu's song Bijlee Bijlee, which also featured debutant Palak Tiwari, has gone viral on the internet. The fever of the song doesn’t seem to die down any time soon. People have flooded social media with videos of themselves grooving to the beats of the song, or even coming up with their unique rendition. Out of the thousands of Instagram Reels, which have been made so far featuring the song, a clip of a Dutch artist singing Bijlee Bijlee is winning hearts online. The Dutch singer, Emma Heesters did not miss a beat of the Punjabi song and totally lived up to the expectations of the desi netizens. People were surprised by her efficiency in pronouncing the lyrics of thePunjabi song. Posting the video, in the caption, Emma shared that she was up for a new challenge, hence she tried her vocals on a Punjabi song.

Watch the viral video here:

The video has gone viral on social media platforms and so far, it has amassed over 5.6 million views. Instagram users opined that it felt like an Indian singer was singing, “Oh my god, your Hindi (Punjabi) accent seems so natural,” a comment read. A user wrote, “Your voice is so addictive,” while others said, “Amazing cover”, “Just loved it.” A user was simply impressed with the way Emma pronounced the title of the song, he wrote, “Your accent of saying Bijlee Bi,jlee” and added a couple of fire emoticons. Several users urged her to make covers of Indian songs more often.

Recently, Emma sang the English version of Shershaah's song Ranjha, and 'soulful' would be the right word to describe her singing skills. Keeping alive the emotion of the song, the Dutch singer once again impressed the netizens with her vocals.

Watch the video:

People hailed the talent of the young woman, so far the video has racked up over 600k views.

