Dwayne Johnson Says 'Ryan Reynolds Uses His Mom's Netflix Account' in Billboard Prank

With his movie Red Notice releasing on Netflix this Friday, Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson pulled off a last promotional stunt to grab the audience’s attention. The 49-year-old actor shared a picture on Twitter where he was seen taking an epic jibe at his co-star Ryan Reynolds, as he accused him of not paying for the streaming service to view its contents. Dwayne shared the picture of a Netflix Marquee which read, “Ryan Reynolds uses his mom’s Netflix account.” Sharing the picture of the marquee on Twitter, Dwayne wrote, “One last heist for the road. Beat that, Ryan Reynolds. For the record, Ryan’s mama is an amazing woman. Not sure why Ryan turned out the way he did. Red Notice hits Netflix worldwide this Friday. Enjoy our film.” Commenting on the post, one user thought “Netflix is going to be knocking on some doors when they find out Ryan is using someone else’s account when they’re not in the same home.”

Many users even came out to support Reynolds and mentioned how even they use their family member’s streaming service accounts, as one user put it, “Well I'll balance the universe. I use my daughter's Disney account. And, she doesn't know it.”

Another confessed, “We do this. I pay for Prime. Son pays for Netflix. I pay for HBOMax. Son pays for Disney plus.”

Comedian Jon Bailey also commented on Dwayne’s tweet and supported Reynolds as he commented, “Hey, at least he’s not using yours.”

Even Netflix shared its reaction to Dwayne’s promotion tactic for his upcoming movie and commented, “This is the last time I let Dwayne decide what to put on The Netflix Marquee.”

The Red Notice also stars Gal Gadot in the lead role and is directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber. The movie relays the story of two art thieves and an FBI agent. Reynolds and Gadot play the two art thieves, while Dwayne plays an FBI agent who partners with Reynolds to catch their common enemy.

