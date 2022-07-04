'E-mobility': Anand Mahindra on Video of Men Riding a Table on Wheels to Gas Station

It appears that the Chairperson of the Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra has also joined the trajectory of promoting e-vehicles, but there is a twist. The business tycoon, who is very well known for his quirky one-liners and eccentrically enthralling tweets, has yet again taken the internet by storm with his latest post. Anand Mahindra on Sunday, shared a video of four men sitting on a mobile table, which is making rounds on the Internet. Not only this, but the unusual video shows four men dining on a mobile table. Netizens are amazed looking at the video, and there is a high chance that it will leave you stunned.

The video opens by showing a four-wheeler mobile, modified in a manner that has four chairs and a dining table attached to it on which four men are sitting, entering a gas station. On the well-laid dining table, the men can be seen having their meals, while the filling station attendant is loading the tank of the vehicle. Then after that one man, who had a handle in front of him, operates it and takes away the vehicle. Looking at the video, Anand Mahindra aptly captioned it, and wrote, “I guess this is e-mobility. Where ‘e’ stands for eat…”

Needless to say, the invention is quite amusing in itself and has given rise to a meme fest. While the comments section is flooded with laughing emoticons, many couldn’t stop singing praises of the video. One user wrote, “Nice thought for “e"-Mobility,” and ended it with a laughing emoticon. Several users also pointed out the need for proper roads, to have something like this in India. A person commented, “Need smooth roads for this.” Another wrote, “Is it even possible to think about this in Mumbai????” Many criticised the modified vehicle saying that it doesn’t change anything in the quality of life of human beings.

The user wrote, “People have lost creativity. And producing junk. This kind of invention or whatever is best suited for TikTok. No value addition to standard of living. Does the Mahindras corporate world spend a considerable amount on R & D.” So far the video has been played over one million times and has garnered more than 29 thousand likes.

