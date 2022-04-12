EAM S Jaishankar's Response on Russian Energy Purchases in US Press Meet Lauded Online

After Russia invaded Ukraine, India has been facing flak from world leaders for abstaining to vote against Russia on multiple occasions in the United Nations. The United States on Monday told India that buying Russian energy is not in its interest as it tried to pit India against Russia using war in Ukraine as a reason. While the US advised India to slowly move away from Russia, the Union minister of external affairs S Jaishankar insisted that the US look closely at its western allies before suggesting India over importing energy resources from Russia.

“If you’re looking at energy purchases from Russia, I’d suggest your attention should be on Europe. We buy some energy necessary for our energy security. But I suspect, looking at figures, our purchases for the month would be less than what Europe does in an afternoon," Jaishankar said. ANI shared the video:

Advertisement

Jaishankar’s response is being lauded by netizens who feel that India is articulating its position clearly.

“Head shot !! A seasoned articulate diplomat of stature to deliver the punch with an extra padded glove. Bravo, Excellency @DrSJaishankar!"

“Video of a supremely confident person, not overawed or intimidated by the other side. Glad he is the face of #India out there."

Advertisement

“It takes firm credence on one’s relevance in the new order besides the backing of 1/6th of the world’s humanity to say this while standing in Washington. Now is the best time for India to exercise and cherish non-alignment."

“This is the power of Indian Diplomacy. There is no doubt on capabilities of IFS team but their leader always leaves everyone “Speechless" that too with very soft words. Kudos @DrSJaishankar"

“Always a delight to see @DrSJaishankar in action — analytical, calm and firm."

Union minister of defence Rajnath Singh, US secretary of state Antony Blinken, Union external affair minister S Jaishankar and US defence secretary Lloyd Austin addressed a joint press conference following the fourth ministerial dialogue between the two countries.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.