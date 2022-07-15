'Earth is to Reproduce': Elon Musk’s Dad Has Secret Second Child With His Stepdaughter

Elon Musk’s father, Errol Musk, who is 76 years old, has revealed that he had a second child with his stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout about three years ago. While speaking to The Sun, Errol said, “The only thing we are on Earth for is to reproduce." He explained how this “wasn’t planned" but he likely impregnated Bezuidenhout during the year-and-a-half they were living together following the birth of their son Rushi.

He said, “I haven’t checked her DNA. But she looks just like my other daughters. She looks like Rose and Tosca mixed up. She looks exactly like Rushi, and she behaves like him. So it’s pretty obvious, you know."

The two of them are no longer living together. Why? Because he realised that the 42 years of age gap would be a little too much. He believes that even though it is going to be nice, the gap is going to show itself. He further said that he married Bezuidenhout’s mother when she was 25. He was 45 at that time. He deemed her as one of the best-looking women he has ever seen in life.

Errol’s other children were also “shocked" and uncomfortable about the surprise pregnancy. He revealed that his other kids did not like it. He said that they feel it is creepy because she is their half sister.

As of now, Elon has not publicly commented on his father’s latest baby admission.

The Musk family tree happens to be very complicated and is growing day by day. This news comes just a week after it was revealed that Elon Musk reportedly had twins in November 2021 with a top executive of his artificial intelligence company, Nueralink.

As per the new court documents, Musk and his employee Shivon Zilis welcomed two children last year at the time when the Tesla chief and his then-girlfriend Grimes, with whom he had two kids, headed for a split.

With this, Musk becomes the father of ten known children. This includes six from his first wife, Justine Musk. Out of six, one of them passed away at 10 months due to an illness. After this, he had two children with Claire Boucher, who is professionally known as Grimes.

