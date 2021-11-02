Earth’s Inner Core Not Solid but Much More Diverse and Complex, Finds Study

If you recall your geography lessons from school, you may remember that it was taught how earth’s inner core is made up of a solid ball of compressed iron alloy surrounded by a liquid outer core. But recent research has shown that the reality may be quite different. A study published in the journal Physics of the Earth and Planetary Interiors has shared findings of a new analysis. The latest study on aur planets core has been authored by two scientists — Rhett Butler and Seiji Tsuboi. While Tsuboi works with the Center for Earth Information Science and Technology, Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology, Butler is a geophysicist at the University of Hawaii. In their paper, the scientists said that the Earth’s “solid" inner core in fact features a range of liquid, soft and hard structures, which vary across the top 150 miles of the inner core.

Considering that the depth of 5,150 kilometres, pressure and temperature make the inner core inaccessible, the two scientists relied on the only means available to probe the innermost Earth — the earthquake waves.

The study says when seismic waves move through various layers of Earth, their speed changes and they may reflect or refract depending on the minerals, temperature and density of that layer. Butler and Tsuboi made use of the data acquired from seismometers directly opposite of the location where an earthquake took place, to interpret the features of the inner core.

To analyse the earthquakes and the seismic patterns, scientists also sought the help of Japan’s Earth Simulator supercomputer and assessed five pairings to broadly cover the inner core region consisting of Tonga–Algeria, Indonesia–Brazil and three between Chile–China.

“In stark contrast to the homogeneous, soft-iron alloys considered in all Earth models of the inner core since the 1970s, our models suggest there are adjacent regions of hard, soft and liquid or mushy iron alloys in the top 150 miles of the inner core. This puts new constraints upon the composition, thermal history and evolution of Earth," Butler said in a statement.

The study has provided a new understanding of the inner core of our planet. The discovery of the heterogeneous structure of the inner core of earth brings in important new information about dynamics at the boundary between the inner and outer core, which impacts the generation of our planet’s magnetic field.

