Eating Chewing Gum in Singapore May Cost You Rs 74,000 in Penalty

In a bid to move towards keeping the place clean and for the betterment of society, some countries ban things that may be common to other parts of the world. Singapore is one country that has banned the sale of chewing gum.

Many say that the biggest reason behind the progress Singapore has made is the discipline of the people there. To maintain discipline, many such rules have been made.

According to the country’s first Prime Minister, Lee Kuan Yew, the biggest obstacle in development could be the indiscipline of the people. Following this, Lee imposed many restrictions across the country.

Advertisement

Why chewing gum was banned in Singapore?

The ban on the sale of chewing gum was initially imposed to reduce gum-related litter in high-rise public-housing apartments, public spaces, and public vehicles.

The gum left in public areas and on lift buttons, mailboxes, and inside keyholes increased the cost of cleaning and sometimes also damaged the equipment.

Ban on Chewing gum sale was imposed in 1992 and it has helped the nation maintain an image of one of most squeaky-clean countries. Though in 2004 an exception was made in the law, therapeutic, dental, and nicotine chewing gum bought from a doctor or registered pharmacist will not be considered illegal.

Apart from this, there is also a heavy fine for leaving gum in public places across the country. In the first instance, a fine of up to Rs 74,000 can be imposed, but in the second case, if caught illegally eating or throwing it in public spaces, a fine of more than Rs 1 lakh and a jail term of 2 years can also be imposed by the authorities.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.