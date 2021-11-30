Elton John and Ed Sheeran Enact 'Love Actually' Scene to Ring In Christmas Collaboration

As the countdown to the prettiest season of the year starts, the streets are starting to be decked up and festive feels are ripe in the air. ‘Tis the season of jolly jingles and merrymaking and who better than Elton John to release a Christmas special song. Add Ed Sheeran also to the mix and you have a winner. Yep, you heard that right. The ‘Candle in the Wind’ artist and the ‘Shape of You’ singer are collaborating on a new holiday-themed single titled ‘Merry Christmas.’ John teased audiences by dropping a promo of the song that recreates the iconic scene from ‘Love Actually.’ The short video shows the five-time Grammy winner John, opening his Christmassy door to Sheeran, who is waiting with cue cards, just like Andrew Lincoln did for Keira Knightley in the movie. “Hello," reads the first card. Followed by the announcement of the collaboration through each card, which goes as “Last Christmas I received a call from my mate Elton John and he told me we should do a ‘Christmas song.'" The subsequent signs read, “And I replied, ‘Yeah, maybe in 2022.’ But I actually wrote the chorus that day." And it goes on, “And here we are. Our Christmas song ‘Merry Christmas’ is out this Friday. Go pre-order or pre-save it now. It has sleigh bells. A lot of them …"

Set to release on December 3, all the proceeds will go to the Ed Sheeran Suffolk Music Foundation and the Elton John AIDS Foundation, his tweet mentioned. The two British musicians also took to Instagram to share snippets from their official video, and it didn’t disappoint. Dressed to the nines with festive wear, the video captures the magic of Christmas and lives up to the no-frills name of their single. “This was an absolute blast! Our music video for ‘Merry Christmas’ is coming this Friday," John wrote.

Last month, the 74-year-old singer had referred to Sheeran as a “big mouth" for accidentally announcing on a Dutch radio station the news of their Christmas duet, which was meant to be a secret till it was ready for release.

Earlier in November, Sheeran had said on “The Tonight Show" that, “I said to Elton, ‘I don’t really want to do a Christmas song unless…it’s like sleigh bells, ding-dong. It needs to be a proper Christmas song." He was initially reluctant to name the song “Merry Christmas" thinking that there will be infinite holiday songs with the same title. But, after searching on Spotify, he reached an incredible realisation that there is not even a single song titled “Merry Christmas" specifically. And now we do!

