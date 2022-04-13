Ed Sheeran Sings With Locals Playing Pool at England Pub, Video Has Internet Grooving

Ed Sheeran was recently spotted at a Roost Pub where the crowd, including Sheeran, was having a good time singing and dancing together. The pub located in Small Health, Birmingham, England, was buzzing with a 2009 song No Game by Serani. The crowd was singing in Unison and among them was the very popular English singer, Ed Sheeran.

Ed was spotted holding a glass of beer and a cue stick, and grooving to the song as he contributes to the choir. After a few moments, Ed starts lip-syncing a song with his hands, following the rhythm. The video oozes positivity and has won the hearts of netizens. The video was shared by a Twitter user, who, in the caption, wrote, “My dad’s pal with Ed Sheeran in the roost."

Take a look:

The video caught the attention of the artist who sang the song. Serani shared a video on his Instagram account and combined the viral video with one where he is singing his song. In the caption, Serani wrote, “How Ed Sheeran is going to sing my hit song without me?!"

Take a look:

Since being shared on Twitter, the video has been viewed by more than 38 lakh people and has hit roughly 54,000 likes. Netizens gave all kinds of reactions to the clip. Some were surprised to see Ed singing the song and knowing it word by word.

Take a look at the reactions:

This user commended Ed for not living a “poncey life in LA with his millions" and going to pubs, and playing pool.

As per the report by Birmingham Live, Ed Sheeran accompanied his friend and rapper Jaykae, who is a regular at the pub.

