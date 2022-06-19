Ed Sheeran's Lookalike Names his Daughter after Singer's Wife

The 27-year-old lookalike of English singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran, Ty Jones, and his 37-year-old partner Amanda Baron welcomed a baby girl earlier this month. And now the couple have named their newborn daughter Cherry Rose, after the name of the singer’s wife—Cherry Seaborn. The new parents, in a recent conversation with The Sun, revealed why they chose the name and shared details about their daughter, who was born three weeks early at Wythenshawe Hospital, in Greater Manchester. In the name of their daughter, who was born on June 9, the couple have added Leigh and Sheeran as middle names.

The 37-year-old new mom, who is an Ed Sheeran superfan, revealed in her candid conversation that it was she who chose the name of her daughter, as the couple wanted to keep the Shape of You singer’s “theme in the family." The Sun Quoted Amanda as saying, “I chose the name Cherry as it’s so sweet. We also wanted to keep the Ed Sheeran theme in the family." For those who don’t know, Ty, who looks very similar to Ed Sheeran, works full-time as an Ed-alike. Opening up about his newborn daughter, Ty said, “I feel phenomenal. Cherry is beautiful."

The couple is so crazy about the singer and idolises Ed so much that just hours after welcoming their baby and having barely any sleep, the new parents went to attend an Ed Sheeran concert at Man City’s Etihad Stadium.

The couple’s love story also started at one of the singer’s concerts. Recalling the same moment, Amanda said, “I thought my friends were having me on when they said he was a lookalike. I always wanted to go out with a ginge, and now I’ve got the best one – apart from the real Ed, obviously."

It is interesting to know that Cherry Rose arrived just a month after the Perfect singer announced the birth of their second daughter, on May 20. Ed and Cherry welcomed their first daughter Lyra Antarctica in August 2020.

