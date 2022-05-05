'Ee Saala Love Namde': RCB Fan Proposes to Her Boyfriend, Twitter Says 'Loyalty Guaranteed'

Amid the intense rivalry that comes as a complimentary package with IPL, there was plenty of love to witness during the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings game at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium when a woman donning an RCB jersey went down on her knees to propose to her boyfriend. with a ring. The sweet incident occurred during the CSK run chase on Wednesday when the woman decided to give it a go. The man, who also happened to be an RCB fan (going by his jersey), instantly accepted the proposal as the two love birds caught the attention of millions watching the game.

A video of the “switch hit" was shared widely on social media, warming the hearts of everyone who came across it.

Fans of IPL on Twitter including Wasim Jaffer believed that asking out an RCB fan meant loyalty was guaranteed.

Fortunately for the couple, their team made their special night even more special after Faf du Plessis’s team outperformed Chennai Super Kings by 13 runs, thereby gaining 2 crucial points to move up the ladder of the points table. Chasing 174 posted by RCB, Chennai mustered 160 thanks to match-winning spell by Harshal Patel. (3-35 in 4 overs)

CSK, on the other hand, stare at an imminent exit as their woes in IPL 2022 continued.

