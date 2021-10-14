‘Egg-celent!' African Man Balances 735 Eggs On His Hat To Create Guinness World Record

Gregory Da Silva, a man from West Africa, created the world record for holding the most number of eggs on his hat by balancing 735 eggs. Yes, you read that right! Sharing the new record, the Guinness World Record shared an Instagram video of Gregory balancing the eggs on his hat.

Sharing more information about the feat, Guinness World Record in a comment to its posts stated that Gregory spent nearly three days attaching the eggs onto his hat. He created the world record with his balance act on the GWR Special Show for CCTV in China.

Since being shared online, Gregory’s balancing act has received over 5.6 lakh views along with 60thousand likes on Instagram. Expressing their amazement at the act, users called it ‘egg-cellent’. Meanwhile, some were intrigued to know he got the hat off his head and the number of eggs he broke during the process of sticking them on the hat. “Just imagine how many he broke," wrote a user in her reaction, while another commented, “What happens if there is one bad egg?"

Earlier in May last year, a London man named Jack Harris had created a world record by balancing 18 eggs on the back of his hand. Jack read about the previous record in the magazine Delayed Gratification while travelling on a plane and decided to give it a try. His effort to create the world record was supported by his ‘egg coach’ and friend Joe who pushed him to balance three more eggs than the previously held record.

Who knew eggs get you fame in addition to all the nutrition!

