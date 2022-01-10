Egg Photo That Beat Kylie Jenner's Pic in 2019 is Still the Most Liked on Instagram

Unusual and quirky pictures or videos sometimes get a lot of attention and appreciation on the Internet. And to be honest, there is actually no way in which you can figure out what makes a post-viral on social media. Each user on Instagram perceives every post in a different way. On that note, do you guys remember the record-breaking photo of an egg that was posted three years ago? That photo created the record for most ‘likes’ on an Instagram post – a title that was held by model and businesswoman Kylie Jenner – in 2019. Now, this might surprise you, the photo of the egg is still the most-liked picture on Instagram with more than 55.5 million like counts.

Yes, the photo of a simple egg! It is still getting a whooping number of likes on the photo-sharing platform. On Tuesday, Guinness World Records confirmed the news on their official Twitter account: ‘The World Record Egg was posted three years ago today and is STILL the most liked picture on Instagram with 55.5 million likes!’

Back in 2019, the photo was shared by an Instagram account going by the name world_record_egg on January 4. The photo of the egg is the only picture on the page. In the caption, the account holder - Chris Godfrey - requested people to help him set the world record for the ‘most-liked post on Instagram.’ The caption read: ‘Let’s set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram. Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)! We got this. #LikeTheEgg #EggSoldiers #EggGang.’

The Kylie Jenner post Mr Chris Godfrey referred to in his caption showed her infant baby daughter Stormi holding her finger. As of now, the photo has over 18 million like counts on it.

The world_record_egg account has no other photos. It posted two videos in the year 2020. This video urges people to give priority to family time over screen time.

The other video asks users to not let their desire for perfection lead to procrastination.

What is your opinion about the photo of the world-famous egg?

