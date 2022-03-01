Elderly Amritsar Vendor Sells Samosas Just For Rs 2.50, Gets Internet's Salute

With the rising inflation in the country taking a toll on people, many are compelled to cut on their expenses to make ends meet. When it comes to street food, here too we have observed a rise in prices with time. However, some people prioritise the satisfaction of others over their own earnings.

One such person is a 75-year-old man from Amritsar who has been selling samosas for just Rs 2.50. The heart-warming tale of the man was shared by food blogger Sarabjeet Singh who posted a video on his Instagram page called ‘mrsinghfoodhunter’.

“75-years-old uncle ji selling samosa only for Rs 2.50," wrote Sarabjit in the caption of the video while also providing the location of the place. In the video, the septuagenarian can be seen sitting in his small shop preparing samosas. Through the video, it seems like the man makes tiny samosas all by himself as no helper is seen assisting him.

As the blogger captures the determination of the man, people can be seen already queuing up to munch on his samosas. He is seen dedicatedly making the snack while sitting within a small setup and then serving his customers with a pure smile on his face.

Keeping the price of his samosa astonishingly low that too when almost everything has witnessed a hike in price is truly commendable. The 75-year-old samosa seller’s generosity won hearts on the internet as the video garnered nearly 1.4 lakh likes on Instagram. Meanwhile, users in the comment section were moved by the tale and applauded him for his extraordinary efforts.

Notably, one user even claimed that he used to eat from the shop 11 years ago during his school days. He recalled that the septuagenarian used to sell the samosa for Rs 1 back then, and now after 11 years he has just increased the price by mere Rs 1.5. “Salute uncle ji," he added.

