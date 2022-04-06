Elderly Man in UP Carries Ailing Wife to Clinic on Cart, Doctors Fail to Save Her

An elderly man from Uttar Pradesh attempted to take his ailing wife to a clinic on a handcart, only to be directed to go to another hospital. A viral photo of his plight soon went viral on social media after his wife died at the end of the arduous 5-hour journey. The man, Sakul Prajapati, lives in abject poverty, reports NDTV. The incident occurred in Ballia, which is about 400 km from Lucknow. Prajapati took his wife to a health clinic situated 4 km from his home, only to be directed to go to a hospital from there. The clinic reportedly did not provide him an ambulance. The doctors at the clinic gave the lady some medicines but did not arrange for her to be taken to the district hospital which is about 15 km away.

Prajapati pulling the cart with his ailing wife supine on it makes a poignant statement about our times: that people should not have to become statements. The elderly man had set out with his wife on the cart after he had failed to find any transport to go to the clinic. It took him five hours to arrange for a mini truck on which to transport her to the district hospital thereafter. By then, it was too late. The lady’s condition had deteriorated already and she passed away during treatment. The incident reportedly took place on March 28. PTI quoted the Chief Medical Officer who said that the deputy chief minister ordered the director general of medical and health to probe the incident.

In 2019, too, a similar incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh. In that case, days after a video showing a man carrying his ailing wife on a cart to a hospital went viral, the district administration gave a clean chit to the medical authorities and said the man failed to avail ambulance service.

Recently, in yet another similar incident reported from the state’s Haidergarh Community Health Centre (CHC) in Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh, where a son was forced to carry the corpse of his father on a motorcycle after not getting an ambulance.

The pictures of the incident went viral on social media too, raising some serious questions on the health infrastructure of the state. This incident was reported from Rajwapur Thalwara village under Subeha police station area. Shivshankar Gautam, 55, was suffering from tuberculosis. On Monday, his health deteriorated suddenly, after which the family members took him to CHC Haidergarh. The doctors at the Haidergarh CHC started his treatment, but unfortunately could not save him.

