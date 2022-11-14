Elderly Man's Reaction to His Wife Dressed as a Bride Will Make You Smile

An adorable video of an elderly couple has made people believe in love all over again. The heart-warming video shows an elderly Sikh man’s reaction to his wife dressed as a bride. The video was shared on Instagram a few days back by their granddaughter, Devika Sandhu.

The video opens with a Sikh man standing in the kitchen while his wife is sitting on the sofa in her wedding ensemble. After he takes a look at her, his face beams up with fervor and he starts clapping in joy. They are surrounded by their family members who can be seen recording the moment on their mobile phones. After the couple’s children seek their blessings, he walks in his wife’s direction and adjusts her dupatta. Along with the video, Devika penned, “The way Baba fixes BiBi’s dupatta."

Ever since the video has been posted, it has amassed about three million views. The netizens swamped the comments section expressing how the clip made their day. One Instagram user wrote, “The best video I have ever seen on Insta." Another user commented, “The pure joy on his face and his eyes gleaming with love." One more user penned, “I don’t think our generation will ever experience this pure love." A reaction read, “Wow so wholesome. Lambi umar kre Waheguru (May Waheguru give you a long life)."

Take a look at the video:

In the year 2019, a video of an elderly Sikh couple grooving to the beats of Lamberghini at a wedding function captivated people and went viral. This year, the couple was back with another jaw-dropping dance performance. The video of the same went viral in May this year. This time they danced to a mashup of I like Me Better x Dildara.

